“Making A Difference” contest winners enjoy a day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Three Siouxland middle schools made a difference in their communities.

Earlier this year, KTIV asked area middle and junior high schools to submit video applications outlining how their students were "Making a Difference" in their schools and communities. Twenty schools applied, and three were selected: Mater Dei-Nativity in Sioux City, Storm Lake Middle School in Storm Lake, Iowa and Pocahontas Area Middle School in Pocahontas, Iowa. Tuesday, students from those schools traveled to Arnolds Park Amusement Park for a day of fun! "As a non-profit organization Arnolds Park Amusement Park really is  a community park, and we love to encourage the spirit of community  service," said Jeff Vierkant, Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO. "We’re  so proud of these kids, and the service that they provide in their community, that we are delighted and privileged to have them here  today to reward them for their efforts."

Park officials recognize how important it is to give back to the community, and they say they wanted to recognize what these students have done. So, they opened the park’s gates to let these kids enjoy everything the park has to offer.  It just means the world to us," said Mary Fischer, Mater Dei-Nativity Principal. "It’s a beautiful day to come out and celebrate with our  students, and to show people that kids this age have a heart for  service and they they love helping other people."

These students say it means a lot to be able to contribute, not just to their school, but to their community, as well. "If I was the one who needed the help, it would be nice if someone  would help me like we do to other people," said Luke Longval, Mater Dei-Nativity Student.

Some of these students still have a couple of days of school left. But, you can understand if it might be hard to get them back into the classroom after a fun day like they had on Tuesday.

