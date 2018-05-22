Muggy and unsettled trend begins

We began the workweek wet but now we’re seeing the return of some drier conditions but the thunderstorm chance isn’t completely gone. A warm front is on the move and this is not only going to bring the warmth but some isolated thundershowers. A couple of which could be a bit strong to even severe with hail and damaging winds. Make sure you monitor your Storm Team 4 Weather App for the latest! This chance of storm continues right through the overnight hours and into Wednesday with another Marginal Risk in place for parts of NE Nebraska. On Thursday the storm chance wanes just a touch so only a slight chance of a pop-up t-shower or two as this cold front begins to move in.

A morning shower is possible Friday as the boundary moves in but skies then quickly clear as high pressure begins to build in for the holiday weekend. This will lead to an abundance of sunshine through Memorial Day. Temperatures will make a drastic swing upward with the help of this boundary heading through the next few days. Highs surge up into the lot to upper 80s today with mid 80s to lower 90s possibly by Thursday and Friday. It will be quite muggy out ahead of this cold front so heat index values will be factor. A good chunk of the viewing area could crack 90° by Saturday but the humidity should be slightly lower before it ramps up again into Sunday into Memorial Day.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

