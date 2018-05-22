South Korean president meets with President Donald Trump about North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-In makes a quick trip to the White House Tuesday to convince president trump to ignore North Korea’s tough talk and show up for the June 12 summit in Singapore.

Prof. John Delury of Yonsei University says, "It’s critical that they make some kind of breakthrough here. I mean the whole process you can feel is a little bit on the rocks right now, it is a shaky ground."

North Korea’s threatening to cancel the meeting after military drills by the US and South Korea.

And after National Security Advisor John Bolton suggested the North give up its nuclear weapons without requiring South Korea to give up theirs.

Vice President Mike Pence says, "The reality is that we hope for a peaceable solution. The President remains open to a summit and we will continue to pursue that path."

Pence warns North Korea not to play games.

Pence said, "It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong-Un to think he could play Donald Trump."

America’s top diplomat who made two trips to North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong-Un says they’re committed to making this work.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says, "Our willingness to meet Kim Jong Un underscores the Trump Administration’s commitment to diplomacy."

They don’t have much time. 

South Korea’s president is in and out of the White House in two hours today and the summit is supposed to happen in three weeks.
 

