Storms possible tonight, especially in northern Siouxland

A few thunderstorms developed overnight into early today, especially in the southern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

In fact, Omaha received over 1.50" of rain from this system.

Those storms moved to the southeast during the day and we all felt the humidity come up as dew points rose into the 60s.

It’s going to stay warm and humid for the rest of our 7-day forecast and we still have a couple more chances of seeing some thunderstorms.

One of those chances comes tonight with just a slight chance of us in Sioux City and the rest of central and southern Siouxland, but pretty good chances of storms developing to the north.

The best chances will be after midnight, especially right along the Iowa and Minnesota border.

Some of these storms could be a little strong and there will be a chance of heavy rain with some areas seeing between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

Some of those storms could linger into early Wednesday although most of the area is looking pretty dry for Wednesday.

It’s looking like a lot of Thursday could also stay dry although by late Thursday we’ll start to see a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Thursday night will give us better chances of thunderstorms.

These should move out for Friday with drier conditions staying with us into the weekend and on Memorial Day.

As I mentioned, it’s going to be hot with highs over the next seven days mostly in the upper 80s with dew points staying rather high in the 60s.