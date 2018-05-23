Fatal accident outside of HyVee in Vermillion, SD

One person is dead following a fatal accident outside of the HyVee store in Vermillion, South Dakota. 

According to Vermillion’s Police Chief, the accident happened this morning in the parking lot of the HyVee on Cherry Street. 

The victim has yet to be identified. 

Betzen said the fatal accident happened when a person was backing out of a parking space in the HyVee before the victim was run over. 

Photographer Brett Funke is in Vermillion. 

We’ll have more for you today on News 4 at Ten. 

