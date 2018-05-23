Firefighter returns shoes given to him during mudslide

In the hour after the Montecito mudslide tore through Kevin Rittner’s home, Rittner signaled for help with a flashlight.

It was pitch black outside.

Rittner said,"About an hour later, this guy comes walking through. The mud is three to four feet high down here."

The guy was a firefighter, who waded across Olive Mill road to Rittner’s property.

The firefighter was barefoot and alone.

Rittner said,"He came across that road of mud barefoot up and comes up and he asks, ‘are you ok?’ I said, ‘yeah we’re fine.’ and he’s like, ‘do you have any shoes?’"

With Rittner’s family stuck but safe, Rittner didn’t think twice about helping a first responder.

Who as we now know, had a daunting task ahead of him.

Rittner said,"I think my shoes might have been a little small for him too, but it was the first pair that I could grab, the best pair that I had for him."

The firefighter thanked Rittner and disappeared into the darkness.

Flash forward five months later.

Rittner said,"The fact that he brought them back clean at all, is amazing"

Rittner found this box on his doorstep with his clean shoes inside.

And a handwritten note from the firefighter.

The letter reads: "Hi, I’m returning the shoes you let me use on the Montecito mudslide. Your generosity and your help in providing these shoes allowed me to help a lot of people in need. Thank you. Please go enjoy a fresh pair as these have seen a lot. Yours truly, Santa Barbara County Fire. I don’t even know what his name was."

The firefighter also left a gift certificate so Rittner could buy a new pair.

Rittner says he would love to see the firefighter again just to thank him.

Rittner said,"I’d shake his hand, buy him a meal and a beer and give him a gift certificate to something because that dude did far more than I did handing out a pair of shoes."