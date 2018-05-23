New home for Anthon Fire Department brings life to an old building

The Anthon Fire Department is opening the doors of their new facility to the community this weekend.

It wasn’t always a fire department.

"Trying to look for a new facility was nothing new for us, this has been a discussion going on for years for us. Our old building is almost 40 years old," says Julie Hamann, Anthon Community Ambulance Service Director.

This building was never intended to house a fire department and EMT services.

It used to be Titan Machinery.

But, with some love and renovations, the building is providing the space for these two emergency service groups to help save lives and to re-use a vacant building.

"I think in the end it’s a win/win for the community. A building is sitting empty becoming an eyesore, we’re able to use it. I think it’s the perfect place for us and, the building we were at, we were able to sell to another business in town. So, we have two buildings that are being used and not becoming eyesores," says Hamann.

The Anthon Fire Department, as well as the EMT Services, say they’ve got way more space in this facility than they did in their last one. So much so that they say it could actually impact response time," reports Ashly Richardson

"We can get to another town if we have to, with water a little quicker and easier. We’re on the outskirts of town now so, we are right to highway access to get out, we don’t have to go through the town usually," says Joe Collins, Anthon Community Fire Chief.

The new space features a climate controlled room that stores all the fire departments gear.

The gear is located right next to all the radios so all the volunteer fireman will have faster access to the equipment they need.

"Our gear before when we put it on was between our rescue truck and a wall. It was a really confined space. The guys when they came in couldn’t almost get to their gear because somebody else was putting it on. Now we have a room just dedicated to our gear," says Collins.

Bringing new life into an old building.