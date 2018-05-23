New Orleans prepares for possible flooding

Heavy rains from the Gulf of Mexico are causing flooding in the southeastern United States ahead of what could become the season’s first tropical storm. 

Jennifer Crockett shows us what the city of New Orleans is doing to prepare for extreme flooding. 

S/ Collin Arnold/Director of Homeland Security 
"If there was a Harvey that came and sat over New Orleans and dumped 60 inches of rain over the city of New Orleans over the course of 2-and-a-half days… it’s been on my mind as an emergency manager. I think that what we would have is serious flooding."

Emergency leaders in New Orleans are preparing with a potential system threatening the city just days after a rainstorm overwhelmed the drainage system.

S/ LaToya Cantrell/Mayor of New Orleans
"We will never pump our way out of this, which will require us to continue to do more."

Right now, Cantrell said vacuum pumps are out, cleaning catch basins and barricades are being staged at underpasses known to flood she’s encouraging people to make an emergency plan and clean up as much as they can this week. 

S/ LaToya Cantrell/Mayor of New Orleans
"FEMA will not touch us until hour 72, so that’s 72 hours after an event… and that means that locally we have to not only more proactive but responsive to the needs of our citizens."

Part of that promise, is to get to the root of the flooding problem and she says that starts with spending 1-point-7 billion dollars in FEMA funds on fixes, that have been on the table since 2016.

S/ LaToya Cantrell/Mayor of New Orleans
"I want to show people that we’re doing what we are supposed to be doing with resources that we already have. That’s the top priority."

