Some strong to severe storms possible Thursday

We saw a few storms develop in northeast Nebraska this afternoon with some small hail in a few of those cells.

Most thunderstorms will be moving out of the region tonight but better chances will be returning tomorrow.

It’s not out of the question that we could see a few thunderstorms in the area Thursday morning.

But chances of stronger storms will get better the later into the day we get on Thursday and some could continue into Thursday night.

Some of these storms will have the potential of being strong to severe with western Siouxland having the best chance of seeing severe storms and as a result they are in a "slight risk" for severe weather.

Central Siouxland, including Sioux City, will be in a "marginal risk" meaning a storm or two could try to reach severe criteria which is 1-inch diameter hail or winds gusting to 58 miles per hour or greater.

Those storm chances move out of the area by very early Friday morning and then our forecast will become all about the heat and humidity.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s with highs near 90 expected Friday.

We could get even warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s and the heat index could go into the upper 90s!

Memorial Day Monday looks to stay warm as we’ll see highs near 90 with still dry conditions.

We could see a few thunderstorms return to the scene by Tuesday and Wednesday.

With that chance of some severe storms Thursday, be sure you keep your eyes to the sky and stay with us on mobile with our Storm Team 4 Weather App.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers