Woodbury board of Supervisors candidate donating portion of funds to local organizations

A candidate for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is raising funds for his campaign, all the while doing good for the Siouxland Community. 

Carter Smith is running for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. 

He’s preparing to host a fundraiser next Monday. 

But, he’s taking most of the money raised, and giving it to local charity organizations. 

75 percent of the proceeds will be evenly split between the Sioux City Sanford Center, the Warming Shelter and the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault. 

The remaining 25 percent will go towards funding Smith’s Campaign. 

"It’s a local election and in our local political ring, I think our money gets more bang for its buck when we invest that money in local organizations that serve the residents of Woodbury County," says Woodbury Board of Supervisors Candidate, Carter Smith.

The Breakfast for Dinner fundraiser is set for next Monday at the First Unitarian Church on Jackson Street.

The event runs from five to seven p.m. 

