Bear destroys car after being stuck inside

Even now when Linda Morad looks at the damage she can’t bear it…..

Morad said,"The devastation in there is just incredible. It’s like spaghetti."

The path to this destruction began Friday night when Morad who was house-sitting for a friend in Canton heard saw her car lights on and heard strange noises.

She called 911 and police arrived quickly.

Morad said,"When they got to the car and they were looking at it…It was almost like they were in disbelief… Next thing I know they’re taking pictures."

That’s right the suspect was caught in the act.

Morad said,"I’m going oh my goodness gracious I was flabbergasted. I mean a bear a full-size bear."

Police figure the adult black bear got inside Morad’s car by using the driver’s side handle which was damaged, smarter than the average bear you might say….

Morad said,"Maybe we’ll call this one Yogi. Yogi Junior or something."

But Yogi junior had a much more difficult time exiting the vehicle.

Morad said,"The bear must have been frantic trying to get out."

Police had the difficult job of getting the scaredy bear out which Morad says they by simply opening one door and running around to the other side.

Morad said,"These are the bravest. They really are."

Luckily the bear ran straight out into the woods. But he left his mark.

You can find plenty of hairs, claw marks, and well lets just say Yogi Jr. Isn’t exactly toilet trained.

Morad’s insurance company already told her the car is totaled so she is pretty annoyed with the bear.

Morad said,"Give me your name so I can take you on Judge Judy to get the deductible covered."

But all joking aside Morad is mostly just relieved that both she and Yogi Junior are ok.

