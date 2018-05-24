How to protect your pet in the heat

When temperatures get as high as they could over the holiday weekend, it’s important to remember to keep your pet inside, in air conditioning.

Make sure your pet always has water.

Check their water bowl regularly because the heat can soak up some of the water.

There are some signs to watch out for if you think your pet could be having a heat stroke.

"If you think that your pet is having a heat stroke, which is frothing of the mouth or throwing up, vomiting please contact your veterinarian right away," says Kelly Erie with the Siouxland Humane Society.

Kelly Erie always says, take your pet on a walk in the early morning hours or later in the evening because the sidewalks can get very hot.