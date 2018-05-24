Morningside College students produce school’s first statewide political poll

A select group of students at Morningside College have their fingers on the pulse of politics in Iowa. With their advisor, the students have produced the first political poll in the school’s history just in time for the June 5th Iowa Primary.

For up to six hours a day, every other day, for the last week, Valerie Hennings, and eleven Morningside College students, met to wade through a stream of data from the school’s first political poll. "Knowing the time, and dedication, of so many people to this project to help know Iowa’s public opinion, just shows that all of this matters," said Ally Hecht, Political Science Major.

The brain child of Hennings, who’s a Morningside alum, and veteran of similar polls at Iowa State, and Wisconsin, the poll targeted registered Iowa voters. "To be able to have my students have such an experience is very rewarding for me," said Valerie Hennings, Morningside College.

Work began in January with students suggesting topics, and then coming up with 28 specific questions for the poll. "We had pages, and pages of different issues that everyone cared about," said Kailyn Robert, Political Science Major.

From gun rights, to women’s health care, the majority of the questions address specific issues, rather than politicians. That was intentional. "I think there was a large emphasis on the constituents, and not on the politicians," said Cody Hankerson, Political Science Major. "We have some open-ended questions, such as what respondents thought the biggest issue was facing our state," said Robert. "And, down to a specific questions regarding taxes, or women’s health, or mental health, or specific issues like that."

A data firm then took the questions, and made the calls. A lot of calls. "We have 1,000 completed questionnaires," said Hennings. "To get to that number, we had to make more than 4,000 phone calls." Once the firm, Research Now Survey Sampling International, completed the calls, it dealt the data to Morningside. And, the students spent hours of their own time crunching the data the calls collected. "It was a great experience, and I would definitely continue to do it if this was another opportunity," said Hecht.

The results of the Morningside poll will be released next Wednesday morning.