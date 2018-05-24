Safety tips to know before boating

Combine beautiful sunshine with warm weather, and there’s no better place to be than the lake.

"The population goes up tenfold when we start the summer season," said Matt Lange, Sales Manager at Mau Marine.

Dickinson County is fortunate enough to have Lake Okoboji.

You can find tourists and locals alike, on the 6-square-mile lake starting around Memorial Day Weekend.

But before you hop on a boat, make sure it is filled with the necessities to keep you safe.

"The biggest thing, is you gotta have life jackets, and a throw-able, and a fire extinguisher, and know when is a good time to use those," said Lange. "Kids need to wear a life-jacket while on the boat."

And for those who are first-time boat drivers, no problem.

Marinas, including Mau Marine, are there to help.

"We do a lot of on-water orientation with them to make sure they’re comfortable driving the boat, docking the boat here in Okoboji with all of the restaurants and places you can visit here on the lake," adds Lange.

Plus, a warning for those who have a led-foot.

"We have a 300 ft. rule here in Okoboji, which means no wake within 300 ft. of shore," explains Lange.

Ultimately, the more you know about the lake, the better.

"Just knowing the lake, and everything that goes along with it, where the points are," said Lange.

