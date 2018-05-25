A sizzlin’ Saturday on the way

The highs in the 90s that we have now seen over the past couple of days is an indication of what you can expect for you holiday weekend as well with more highs in the 90s expected right on through Memorial Day Monday.  

There will be a chance on our Friday evening of a few isolated thundershowers mainly in northern and eastern Siouxland.  

Those will move out quickly Friday night, however.  We’re expecting dry conditions over the weekend at this point with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Western Siouxland can’t completely rule out an isolated thunderstorm on Monday but most of us will likely stay dry.  

We’ll see better chances of storms on Monday night for western Siouxland with all of us seeing chances of thunderstorms by Tuesday bringing our highs down a bit anyway into the mid 80s.  

Drier conditions return by Wednesday and it will be plenty warm still with highs in the upper 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

