Hot and humid stretch continues, isolated storms possible

More warmth and mugginess will be felt on our Friday as this cold front continues to move toward the area. Dew points will once again be in the mid to upper 60s with some of rising toward 70° giving us that sticky feel. Temperature wise, more low to mid 90s are expected throughout the viewing area under mostly sunny skies. Make sure you’re taking breaks and staying hydrated if you have to be outside. As this cold front continues to progress in, a few isolated storms are possible which could turn strong to severe. A Marginal risk lies just to the east of SUX with SE Osceola Co, SW toward Burt Co. They look to be spotty but hail gusty winds are the main threats. This energy pull east along with the front through the evening leaving us with clearing through the overnight hours.

Temperatures cool slightly overnight but rebound tomorrow yet again. The plus on Saturday is the dew points will fall off some with the NW flow working in briefly. It’ll be a drier heat with highs surging into the low to mid 90s once again. The humidity ramps up on Sunday as southerly winds take back over Sunday with temps in the mid to upper 90s. We stay unseasonably warm for Memorial Day with the chance of isolated storm as another system begins to approach. Slight cooling then takes place into the middle part of our workweek as well as more storm chances developing. Highs look to dip back into the lower to upper 80s scattered thunderstorms possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine looks to return by the latter half of next week with temps staying above average.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer