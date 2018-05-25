Lake Okoboji employees prepare for an influx in tourists

Lake Okoboji sees it’s biggest turnout during the warm, summer months.

But to prepare for all of the foot and boat traffic, it takes more than just one season.

"We spend all year putting together our marketing plan to attract people to come to the area," said Rebecca Peters, Okoboji Tourism Director.

"But it was shortened because northwest Iowa gave us winter a little longer than we wanted this year," said Jeff Thee, Parks Marina Marketing Team.

And, there are a plethora of attractions.

"The main attraction in the area, is definitely our glacially-formed lakes," adds Peters. "But we also have a number of other attractions, whether it be Arnold’s Park Amusement Park, The Barefoot Bar, we’ve got great museums like the Classic Car Museum."

All of those attractions- means an influx in season employees.

"Its always a lot of employees, a lot of college kids, a lot of high school kids," said Thee. "So we’ll go from a little over 100 employees in the winter time, to well over 300 employees in the summer time. That’s the type of bodies we need to work and keep our tourists happy."

Those across the U.S., and the world, come to enjoy what the town has to offer.

"Throughout the community as a whole, there are a lot of J1 International students that do come to the area to have a cultural emergent program," adds Peters. "They get to work in some of the great destinations in the area."

"They come from all over the world, and its wonderful," said Thee. "They get to experience how it goes here in America as well as here in Okoboji."

Rain, snow, or shine, you will likely never be bored.

"No matter what the weather is like, there’s so much for people to do," said Peters.

For more information on what attractions are at Lake Okoboji, you can click here.