Small storm chance for some Friday, heat for all

Warm temperatures are with us once again Thursday as we reached the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon.

With the warmth and muggy air some isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours.

Some gusty winds and large hail will be possible with the best chance west of a Yankton/Norfolk line.

Friday most of us will stay mostly sunny though a small chance for an afternoon storm east of a Okoboji/Storm Lake/Denison line will exist.

Again, large hail and gusty winds will be possible if those storms do get going.

Temperatures will again be near 90 degrees but the holiday weekend is looking even warmer.

We’ll be low to mid 90ss Saturday and Sunday with more humidity on Sunday making it feel like the upper 90s.

Another day with 90s Memorial Day will come with a small chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Better storm chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps staying above average in the upper 80s.