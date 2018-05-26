Heart failure survivor reunites with medics that saved his life

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Buena Vista County medical responders having a meeting during National EMS week. 

Well, until, a familiar face walks in.

"It was a great feeling for all of us, yup," said Matt Imming, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center paramedic.  

18-year-old Austin Crew surprised the crew that he hadn’t seen in seven months. 

Since the night, they revived him. 

"No words can express when someone saves your life," said Austin Crew, heart failure survivor. 

October 13th, 2017, a football Friday in Storm Lake – Crew’s Spencer Tigers battling the hated rival Tornadoes. 

The purple and gold stole a 17-14 game in the hostile environment.

"After the game we did a victory lap around the track and I went to my car and that’s the last thing I remember," said Crew. 

"I was about a block away, so I stopped and ran over to the scene," said Imming. 

Crew dropped to the ground and went into cardiac arrest. 

"Shock was delivered and CPR was resumed," said Imming. "He still had no pulse." 

The EMS team didn’t give up on the teen’s lifeless body. 

Finally, after several minutes… "We regained a pulse," said Imming. 

Crew was brought back to life, but remained unconscious. 

"The next thing I remember is waking up Monday, in Iowa City," said Crew. "I knew something was obviously wrong, because I was in the hospital."

The next day, Crew learned he suffers from ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disease. 

"It was really, really nerve-racking and scary," said Crew. 

Since his diagnosis, Crew has gone on to lead a normal teenage life – actually – even better. 

He’s become an all-state speech performer, aces tennis athlete, and homecoming king. 

"This young man, that we saw laying in the middle of the street in the dark of night, and is smiling in pictures, and has a very positive outlook on life today," siad Imming. 

But his comeback tour had one curtain call left.  To visit his heroes and leave them with a thank you…

And one final message.

"I present to you today, that a broken heart is some type of gift." said Crew. "The challenge is to wait for the package to be torn open and to find all the gifts that lie within."

Doctors implanted a device in Crew’s heart that monitors his heart rate at all times. 

Crew recently graduated from Spencer High School. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
30°
Yankton
31°
Spencer
26°
Norfolk
33°
Storm Lake
28°
Denison
32°
T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of a wintry mix for Wednesday

T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of a wintry mix for Wednesday

The sunshine stuck around in full force for our Tuesday at least for most of us but we're seeing some

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Sheriff: Vehicle rollover injures two Monday night

The accident remains under investigation.

Diocese says Iowa priest who threatened rape has recovered

Police reports obtained by The Associated Press show Wind was meeting with a parishioner at a Sioux Center bakery in

Milford, IA awarded IEDA grant for $600,000 water main project

Milford was one of 11 communities across the state to receive part of the $4.5 million grant.

Prosecutors in abuse case search office of major US cardinal

The Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

Snow and ice impacting travel on I-29 in South Dakota

See road links to road conditions here.

Scroll to top
Skip to content