More than 120 participants in South Dakota Kayak Challenge

Kayakers from across the country came right here to Siouxland to paddle their way down the Missouri River. 

More than 120 kayakers took part in the 8th annual South Dakota Kayak Challenge.

Kayakers trekked the 72-mile race from Yankton, South Dakota, to the public boat ramp in South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

Participants came from all around the country, as far away as Tennessee, Idaho – even across the border from Mexico. 

Lisa Melchert, of Ames, Iowa, set a record in the women’s division, but she says, it wasn’t easy with the crowded waters. 

"Crazy long stretch, beautiful scenery. It was such a mix of so many things," said Lisa Melchert of Ames, IA. "I have a surf ski and you have to hit those waves just right or you’re going to take a swim. So, that’s tough when they fly by." 

Recreational boats on the river were a challenge to navigate. 

But the heat was no easy feat, either. 

"Constantly dunking my hat in the water, putting it on, splashing water over me," said Jim Pechous of Lombard, IL. "Drinking a ton of fluid. That was my main concern was the heat and the trick is just to drink a lot of water." 

The first kayakers docked at the South Sioux City boat ramp before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

