Spirit Lake, Sioux Center win at Heelan Classic

–HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Spirit Lake 4 Bishop Heelan 1 F 
Spirit Lake 3 Lewis Central 1 F  
Sioux Center 5 S.C. East 4 F/4  
Woodbury Central 4 Sioux Center 2 F
Woodbury Central 7 Le Mars 6 F 
Lawton-Bronson 7 S.C. East 4 F   
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 8 Lawton-Bronson 6 F  
Le Mars 15 CBAL 5 F  
Estherville LC 12 CBAL 0 F 
Lewis Central 11 Estherville LC 5 F 
Fort Dodge 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1 F  
Fort Dodge 10 Bishop Heelan 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 11 West Sioux 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 11 Gehlen Catholic 0 F  
Akron-Westfield 8 River Valley 3 F  
Newell-Fonda 15 River Valley 5 F  
Cherokee 9 West Sioux 4 F  
Hinton 12 MVAO-COU 4 F  

–HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Woodbury Central 11 H-M-S 1 F  
West Lyon 13 Woodbury Central 3 F  

