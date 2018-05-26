The “DARE Vette,” part of the DARE program, encourages kids to be drug free

The Sioux City Police Department on Friday unveiled its recently restored 1986 Chevy Corvette.

The Corvette was seized in a drug operation in the early 1990s, and is now used as part of the DARE program at local schools, to encourage students to be drug free.

The "DARE Vette" was almost sold at auction because of its deteriorating condition, but some officers fought to save the classic car and that effort was made possible through donations from area businesses.

Kevin McCormick with the Sioux City Police Department said the car will help engage the youth in the community.

"This is a classic example of the steps we’re taking to increase that support, to get out there with the kids, and build that rapport, "said Kevin McCormick, Sioux City Police Department.

The "DARE Vette" will make a number of public appearances at local parades and other community events.