Small plane crash kills man, critically injures woman

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane crash at a suburban Omaha airport that killed a man and critically injured a woman.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says the plane crashed at the Millard Airport before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The names of the two people aboard weren’t immediately released.

Witnesses say that smoke and flames were visible from the crash on a runway at the airport.

Stanley Jenkins says he say the plane crash into the ground nose-first and burst in to flames.

Jenkins and his wife were packing up their home near the airport.

Federal investigators will try to determine what caused the crash.

