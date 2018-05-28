Heat wave continues to blast Siouxland

More heat is on the docket for Memorial Day after a record breaking Sunday across much of Siouxland. Temperatures will cool just a bit but not much as many will be surging right back into the upper 90s. It’ll also be staying rather muggy as well so it will feel quite uncomfortable to be outside unless you’re jumping in the pool! A front begins to progress in and this could spark up an isolated evening storm with a little better chance arriving through the overnight. With all of the heat and humidity, it’ll be a bit unstable so whatever storms do form have the chance to produce large hail and gusty winds, especially across NE Nebraska.

The chance of thunderstorms continues into Tuesday and Wednesday as the boundary gets closer. It will also help to cool temps down back into the lower to upper 80s. The sunshine returns by Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in. This will once again keep highs warm, topping out close to 90°. Relief finally arrives this weekend as a stronger cold front moves in giving us a chance of storms by Saturday. This will bring much more seasonable conditions through the weekend into the next week with climbing into upper 70s and lower 80s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer