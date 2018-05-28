Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg: “The best way to campaign is to do the job well”

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg  is quite busy at the state capital with primaries just a week away.

Gregg was appointed Iowa’s lieutenant governor by Gov. Kim Reynolds assumed Gov. Branstad’s vacant office. 

Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed in the republican primary, but Gregg says the campaign is always rolling. 

"The best way to campaign is to do the job well," said Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. "And that’s what we’ve been focused on this past year is do the job well and everything will sort itself out." 

Gov. Reynolds will face the winner of five candidates in the democratic primary, and the winner of two candidates in the libertarian primary. 

