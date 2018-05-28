Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visits home of Hawarden, IA for Memorial Day ceremony

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited his home town of Hawarden, IA to remember the veterans who have served in the United States armed forces, but this Memorial Day was more than just a homecoming for him.

"Dick Holman…Ed Jepsen…William Johanssen…"

446 veterans.

"Adolf Johnson…Clarence Johnson…Dave Johnson…"

From Hawarden, IA. 

That have taken up arms to defend the red, white, and blue. 

"It’s amazing when you pull up and see all those flags and you think how beautiful that looks," said Iowa Lt. Gov. (R) Adam Gregg. 

Seven more American flags…raised to honor the Hawarden heroes lost this past year. 

"Think about what that means. What kind of service and sacrifice that that meant for that person who that flag represents," said Gregg. 

As Gregg sat and listened to the endless honor roll, he thought about his grandfather.

"A 93-year-old WWII veteran," said Gregg. "He actually was shot in the leg in the battlefields of Europe."

But his injury in the crossfire was lost in a building fire in St. Louis. 

In 2009, "He had to have his leg amputated," said Gregg. 

A year later, he was finally awarded his deserved Purple Heart…64 years after he was discharged from the military. 

"He’s obviously someone who is special to me and special to our family," said Gregg. 

Just another Sioux County soldier who fought for the stars and stripes. 

The lieutenant governor tells me that he and Gov. Kim Reynolds are heavy in their campaign, getting ready for the primaries on June 5th.

