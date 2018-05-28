More heat for Memorial Day with storm chances pushing back in

To say there was record heat Sunday would be an understatement.

Sioux City broke the record of 92 degrees from 1895 by noon and went on to hit the triple digits.

Several other cities also made it to at least 100 degrees.

The heat will continue on into Memorial Day though it will be tempered slightly by a little more cloud cover.

By the afternoon there will be a small chance for thunderstorms to pop up; chances increase in the evening to overnight.

In western Siouxland some of those could become strong.

Thunderstorm chances linger Tuesday and Wednesday holding temperatures in the 80s.

By Thursday we return to hot and dry with highs in the low 90s again on Friday.

Another system looks to bring thunderstorm chances and cooler temperatures back by Saturday.

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
39°
Yankton
34°
Spencer
34°
Norfolk
36°
Storm Lake
34°
Denison
39°
