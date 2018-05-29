South Sioux City residents ordered to evacuate area near grain elevator

South Sioux City residents who live near the site of a grain elevator explosion and fire are being asked to evacuate their homes. 

Crews say the evacuation is necessary because the building could collapse at any time.

They cleared out about a couple of blocks- or the height of the building itself, plus some.

Residents say crews immediately blocked off the area. 

"There were kids around the whole place around us, and told us we couldn’t come unless we live here, said Adrian, South Sioux City Resident.

"Once we got here, we couldn’t go in, like we could go in but eventually they had to tell us to get out because it wasn’t safe," said Jonathan, South Sioux City Resident. 

Another resident who lives 13 blocks away said he could actually feel the explosion.

Another, says he heard the two explosions from his living room, over the T-V.
 

