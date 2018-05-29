Strong storms into early tonight

**Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm for eastern Siouxland**

Scattered storms have been going on across Siouxland today and we’ll continue to see more thunderstorms into tonight.  

The strongest of the storms will take place this evening and very early tonight with the threat of large hail and gusty winds.  

We could see a chance of a few thundershowers linger into early Wednesday morning with an isolated storm still not out of the question into the afternoon, especially in northern Siouxland.  

While this system has cooled us down some, it is certainly not making us cold as highs will continue to be decently above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday into Thursday with the chance of getting into the 90s on Friday.  

Another round of storms is going to be possible Friday night and this system is going to do a better job of cooling us off.  

With a chance of some thunderstorms continuing into Saturday, we’ll see highs closer to the 80-degree mark.  

We’ll likely dry things out Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
Yankton
28°
Spencer
32°
Norfolk
29°
Storm Lake
Denison
32°
Winter storm continues into Sunday

Winter storm continues into Sunday

Snow will continue to fall off and on through the night with a few more inches likely in Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

The Goodwill of the Great Plains hosts 78th annual Hat and Mitten Party

Kids were able to pick out what they wanted and bring it home for free.

Former South Sioux City police chief Scot Ford passes away

First promoted to Sergeant in 1979, Scot Ford became Chief of Police on September 26, 1989. 

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

The nation's 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the

Jill Miller brings holiday music to The Orpheum

Sioux City's own Jill Miller took to The Orpheum stage to bring concert-goers some traditional holiday classics, and some of

Parking downtown Sioux City during snow emergency

Parking will be banned on snow emergency routes during the snow emergency.

Scroll to top
Skip to content