Veterans discuss the meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a holiday centered on remembrance.

Remembering the fallen.

"Two of my fellow helicopter pilots that perished in Vietnam. I try to remember them every Memorial Day and of course on the day that they perished – February 7th, 1968 – that date always stands out to me too." said Garry Coon, veteran.

Remembering all have sacrificed.

"This holiday is important to me to honor all those that have came before us, that gave us this great country and to give us the freedoms we have." said Jim Kolls, veteran.

Remembering their service.

"It always means a lot. It’s about what we were, what we did and all the service – not only how we served and such but all of the past members, parents, friends, relatives, you know, the whole bit. Everybody that was a part of it all, it’s just a tribute to them. It means a lot to me because of that. Everybody had a purpose and they stepped up and did it." said Dan Lefebvre, veteran.

And remembering to acknowledge those who are doing all of those things now.

"I just wanted to thank all the veterans and current military personnel throughout the world that are keeping our lives safe and the freedom we have." said Kolls.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
34°
Yankton
32°
Spencer
30°
Norfolk
37°
Storm Lake
30°
Denison
34°
Snow storm moves in for the weekend

Snow storm moves in for the weekend

There will be a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow Saturday morning which will become all snow as

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Former South Sioux City police chief Scot Ford passes away

First promoted to Sergeant in 1979, Scot Ford became Chief of Police on September 26, 1989. 

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

The nation's 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the

Jill Miller brings holiday music to The Orpheum

Sioux City's own Jill Miller took to The Orpheum stage to bring concert-goers some traditional holiday classics, and some of

Parking downtown Sioux City during snow emergency

Parking will be banned on snow emergency routes during the snow emergency.

No Shave November comes to a close

After a month of growing their facial hair, Al Joens and Brad Pautsch get a clean shave.

Scroll to top
Skip to content