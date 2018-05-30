Customers say Goodbye to George’s Hot Dog Shop after 43 years

"My final is thank you very much for the support," says Mary Demetroulis

Heartbreak for the owners of George’s and their customers as they are forced to say their final goodbyes.

George and his wife Mary have been running the business for the past 43 years.

Wednesday they said goodbye to their countless fans.

"George Hot Dog restaurant is just a building, they’ll always still be family," says Natalie Ketchelos.

And for many customers, this place has helped them build memories.

"I’ve also brought all the kids here, you know their cousins. Just kind of let them run around, very casual so you don’t have to yell at the kids for doing anything, really," says John Dolan.

For George of George’s Hot Dogs, he says he is so happy to see all the people who stopped by for one final taste.

"Amazing, I don’t believe it to be like this. You know, the people, they love us so much and I can’t explain. I’m so happy, I’m so sad, you know," says George Demetroulis.

And costumers of all generations are devastated to see this place close their doors.

"They make the best food in the city!" says Amelia.

There will be an auction on Saturday morning at 10.