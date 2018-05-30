Grain elevator explosion makes South Sioux City declare a State of Emergency

Earlier Tuesday, a fire and apparent explosion rocked South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Good evening, I’m Stella Daskalakis. Matt Breen has the evening off.

A grain elevator at 2415 4th Avenue in South Sioux City caught fire just before 1 P-M Tuesday.

Authorities tells us three people were inside of the building at the time of the fire and explosion.

One of the victims was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A two-block parameter around the site has been established, and those who live in the area have been asked to evacuate.

The question now is not if the building will fall, but when.

After the explosion, the South Sioux City, City Council declared a state of emergency.

The disaster declaration allows the city to draw emergency funds from all available sources, and invokes mutual aid agreements.

The city also can apply to to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s emergency fund.

The city needs assistance because of the magnitude of the disaster.

"These things are very expensive because you have a lot of different fire departments showing up, you have a lot of professionals coming in, you have engineers coming in. People displaced out of their homes. Um, some people can’t go to their homes, they need a place to sleep tonight. That helps them, they can get money for that as well. For food, and shelter, and things like that," said Rod Koch

Right now, a temporary shelter for displaced residents has been set up in the South Sioux City middle school.

Space is being made available for those who have been evacuated from their homes.