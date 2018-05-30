Impressive Eiffel Tower lightning strike

The Eiffel Tower was struck by lightning as storms and heavy downpours hit the French capital.

A spectacular strike Monday evening was caught on a Paris webcam.

Many parts of northern and western France were put on orange storm alert.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been sweeping across the country in recent days, and Paris was hit hard.

Storms caused havoc for transportation in the city yesterday (Tuesday).

A number of metro stations were closed due to flooding.

According to a French newspaper, nearly 12 inches of rain fell on one district in Paris.

The French Open Tennis Tournament had play stopped last (Tuesday) night because of the storms.