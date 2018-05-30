Law enforcement, residents preparing for grain elevator collapse

South Sioux City, NE Police Chief Ed Mahon and South Sioux City, NE Fire Chief Clint Merithew both told KTIV the building collapse is imminent and that when could be soon.

Police established a two-block perimeter around the grain elevator, and they pushed it back even further around 8 p.m., anticipating the building coming down.

Fire officials say, at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, they were finally able to get the gas line secured and extinguish the flames.

Officials say the structure of the grain bin is "severely compromised."

Officials say there are more than 100 people displaced from their homes in the surrounding neighborhood.

Authorities met with those residents, allowing them to pack up for evacuation.

"It’s unfortunate that they’re going through this and I hope that they bear with us for 24 hours and we’ll have this down by this time tomorrow," said South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew.

One family forced to evacuate their home is leaving more than just their personal belongings.

Their family-owned business sits right across the street from the grain elevator and could be in jeopardy.

"I think there’s a really good chance it’s coming down at some point tonight," said Matt Rowe, South Sioux City, NE resident. "And if it takes the shop out, that’s 70-plus years of history that’s going to go down the drain, I guess. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens."

The Red Cross was at Sioux City Middle School, Tuesday night, providing cots, blankets, food, and drinks for those displaced by the explosion.

Officials say they are still getting things sorted out with assessors and the owner’s insurers before the next move is made.