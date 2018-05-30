Mercy Medical Center receives stroke award

Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City Wednesday received an award from the American Heart Association. 

Mercy Medical Center is getting the honor for its top of the line care for stroke patients. 

The hospital was given the "Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus" quality achievement award. 

A representative with the American Heart Association says it’s very difficult to achieve this award. 

"It’s a true testament to the hospital’s quality if they’re an award-winning hospital. It’s pretty difficult to achieve, meet each one of the guidelines at least 85% of the time on each patient," says Katie Bergen, American Heart/ American Stroke Associations Quality and Systems Improvement Director.

 The award is for the service the hospital provided to stroke patients during the 2017 calendar year. 

