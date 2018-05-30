More pleasant temps Wednesday, big warm-up Thursday

After an evening of heavier thunderstorms, scattered showers are lingering into our Wednesday morning. Most of the activity should be moving out by the mid-morning hours but an isolated PM storm isn’t out of the question. Temperature wise we’ll be little cooler than our Tuesday with many of us rounding out in the low to mid 80s. Skies clear through the overnight and into Thursday as high pressure begins to build in. This will give us lots of sun tomorrow and Friday with warming temps once again. Highs surge back into the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of our next front. This will bring the showers and thunderstorms back by Friday night with moisture lasting through a good chunk of our Saturday. Much cooler air will be felt for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunshine prevails Sunday right into next week before conditions become unsettled stepping toward mid-week. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday as a boundary looks to stall across the region. Temps look to stay above average through the first part of next week with some potential cooling for the latter half of the workweek.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

