Warming up again Thursday

Wednesday was a much quieter weather day with temperatures a little cooler than most days this past week with highs mostly in the low 80s. 

The clouds that we’ve seen during the day will clear out tonight and lows will be pretty comfortable in the low 60s. 

Warming will once again get going tomorrow with highs hitting around 90 by the late afternoon hours. 

Friday will warm up even a bit more with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s.  Changes come our way Friday night. 

A storms system will cause thunderstorms to move in from Friday night into Saturday, a few of which could be strong. 

The best chances of rain on Saturday will be during the first half of the day. 

Then we’ll be drying out again by Saturday night and Sunday is looking to be a gorgeous day with highs in the low 80s with very low humidity levels. 

We’ll stay dry through Monday and Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 80s. 

Wednesday will give us a slight chance of a few thunderstorms.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
24°
Yankton
22°
Spencer
26°
Norfolk
20°
Storm Lake
25°
Denison
25°
Siouxland’s snowstorm winds down

Siouxland’s snowstorm winds down

The snow from this system is moving to the south and other than a few leftover flurries we'll see a

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Snow emergency declared in Norfolk and Wayne Nebraska

NORFOLK AND WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -Over in the Cornhusker state, a snow emergency was declared as cities cleared their streets. Shortly

Sioux City snow emergency ends Sunday night

The City of Sioux City has announced the snow emergency declared by Mayor Scott will be lifted Sunday night.

The Goodwill of the Great Plains hosts 78th annual Hat and Mitten Party

Kids were able to pick out what they wanted and bring it home for free.

Former South Sioux City police chief Scot Ford passes away

First promoted to Sergeant in 1979, Scot Ford became Chief of Police on September 26, 1989. 

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

The nation's 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the

Scroll to top
Skip to content