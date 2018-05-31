A teenager is arrested by South Sioux City Police on an outstanding warrant

One teenager did not heed the warnings of South Sioux City Police on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old walked past the barrier set up by police. He approached the grain elevator and when he saw police coming, he headed toward the north side of the elevator.

Two police officers showed up in an ATV when he began to walk back.

"This subject walks into the barrier where it wasn’t safe. When we contacted him, he wasn’t very responsive. He was checked and there was appeared to be a warrant for his arrest so he was taken on the warrant," said South Sioux City, Nebraska Police Chief Ed Mahon.

The teen was not charged for trespassing, for going beyond the barricades. He was arrested for the outstanding warrant. 

 

