Explosion in South Sioux City not the first time a Siouxland grain elevator goes up in flames

The May 29 elevator explosion in South Sioux City is not the first time Siouxland has faced a major elevator disaster. 

Grain elevators are especially susceptible to fire. Dust explosions are caused by the rapid combustion of particles in the air, usually in an enclosed space. 

On April 30, 1974, the Bartlett Grain elevator on Highway 75 exploded, killing four, and injuring one. Sparks from machinery apparently triggered a dust explosion in the silo.

It’s believed 11 people were working at the mill at the time of the incident. 

Dean Fry, a survivor of the explosion, died last February. 
 

