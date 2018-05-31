Local politicians and business owners react to Iowa tax reform

One day after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a tax reform amendment, we’re getting a better idea of when Iowans could see a break on their taxes.

Under the law, the state will cut two-point-eight billion dollars in corporate and personal income taxes over six years, if it meets certain revenue targets.

If not, some cuts would be delayed.

Middle-class families are expected to save an average of 86 to 257 dollars next year.

A typical family of four would save about seven dollars, every two weeks.

Both Republicans and Democrats had strong reactions to the tax reform plan.

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull celebrated the reform at Ashley Acres Farm near Correctionville, Iowa.

Owner Tony Ashley is one farmer who expects to benefit from the legislation.

Feenstra said the reform will not only benefit business owners like Ashley, but other residents as well.

"This is really going to help us, especially the section 179 -it getting our state tax laws congruent with the federal tax laws- is really going to help us be able to plan better into the future, let us make better decisions, wiser decisions, going forward," said Tony Ashley.

"It was a well-thought out, well-planned out idea to make sure that we can fund everything as we move forward. Also making sure if we have excess that that money goes back to the people of Iowa and to the businesses. At the end of the day we truly believe that if you hold down taxes, that will help grow our business and our economy." said Sen. Randy Feenstra.

But Sioux City Representative Chris Hall had a very different reaction to the bill and the projected cuts.

"It’s going to have a serious impact on public services like health care, education and basic services that Iowans rely upon. It’s extremely expensive and it’s really just an election year gimmick that they’re using to try to persuade people to vote for them." said Rep. Chris Hall.

Hall further says that benefits for individuals would not reach the PROMISED LEVELS for several years.