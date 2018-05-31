Local politicians and business owners react to Iowa tax reform

One day after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a tax reform amendment, we’re getting a better idea of when Iowans could see a break on their taxes.

Under the law, the state will cut two-point-eight billion dollars in corporate and personal income taxes over six years, if it meets certain revenue targets. 

If not, some cuts would be delayed.

Middle-class families are expected to save an average of 86 to 257 dollars next year. 

A typical family of four would save about seven dollars, every two weeks.

Both Republicans and Democrats had strong reactions to the tax reform plan.

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull celebrated the reform at Ashley Acres Farm near Correctionville, Iowa.

Owner Tony Ashley is one farmer who expects to benefit from the legislation.

Feenstra said the reform will not only benefit business owners like Ashley, but other residents as well.

"This is really going to help us, especially the section 179 -it getting our state tax laws congruent with the federal tax laws- is really going to help us be able to plan better into the future, let us make better decisions, wiser decisions, going forward," said Tony Ashley. 

"It was a well-thought out, well-planned out idea to make sure that we can fund everything as we move forward. Also making sure if we have excess that that money goes back to the people of Iowa and to the businesses. At the end of the day we truly believe that if you hold down taxes, that will help grow our business and our economy." said Sen. Randy Feenstra.

But Sioux City Representative Chris Hall had a very different reaction to the bill and the projected cuts.

"It’s going to have a serious impact on public services like health care, education and basic services that Iowans rely upon. It’s extremely expensive and it’s really just an election year gimmick that they’re using to try to persuade people to vote for them." said Rep. Chris Hall.

Hall further says that benefits for individuals would not reach the PROMISED LEVELS for several years.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
21°
Yankton
21°
Spencer
21°
Norfolk
21°
Storm Lake
19°
Denison
21°
More clouds and cool temperatures

More clouds and cool temperatures

Clouds will finally decrease overnight giving us more sunshine for Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 30s.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Sioux City City Council defer decision on Sewage Treatment Agreements

Over a week ago, the city of Sioux City sent South Sioux City, North Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff notices

MRHD presents a total of $200,000 to eight non-profits

Missouri River Historical Development, Inc., or MHRD, Monday night, gives a total of $200,000 to eight local non-profits.

Spencer cleans up roads after snowstorm

Towns like Spencer had accumulated about 7 inches of snow.

Grand Meander brings Christmas joy to Spencer, Iowa

Store employees say that Grand Meander  is a family fun event that also helps them give back to the city.

Impact of a trade war truce could have on Siouxland farmers

"Well, it doesn't reverse anything that's happened. It's just going to be more of the same which will be a

Scroll to top
Skip to content