Morningside College Releases First Poll

Morningside College and the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement have released the 2018 Morningside Poll. The poll was conducted with the help students at Morningside.

It was conducted by computer assisted telephone interviews with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones from May 2 through May 12 of this year.

Responses from 994 adults 18 or older through the State of Iowa were part of the poll and has a margin of error of plus of minus 3.1 percentage points.

One of the questions that was asked: What do you think is the most important problem facing the State of Iowa today?

The top three responses were Budget/Taxes, Education and Employment/Jobs.

Another was about Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: Do you disapprove or approve of the way Governor Kim Reynolds is handling her job as Governor or Iowa? 53% of respondents approved of her performance.

The college has scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning to discuss the poll results.