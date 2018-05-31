Morningside College Releases First Poll

Morningside College and the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement have released the 2018 Morningside Poll.  The poll was conducted with the help students at Morningside.

It was conducted by computer assisted telephone interviews with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones from May 2 through May 12 of this year.
Responses from 994 adults 18 or older through the State of Iowa were part of the poll and has a margin of error of plus of minus 3.1 percentage points.

One of the questions that was asked: What do you think is the most important problem facing the State of Iowa today? 
The top three responses were Budget/Taxes, Education and Employment/Jobs.

Another was about Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: Do you disapprove or approve of the way Governor Kim Reynolds is handling her job as Governor or Iowa? 53% of respondents approved of her performance.

The college has scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning to discuss the poll results.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
24°
Yankton
22°
Spencer
24°
Norfolk
21°
Storm Lake
23°
Denison
25°
More clouds and cold weather for Tuesday

More clouds and cold weather for Tuesday

Tuesday will give us another mostly cloudy day and once again temperatures will stay well below average as we hit

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Impact of a trade war truce could have on Siouxland farmers

"Well, it doesn't reverse anything that's happened. It's just going to be more of the same which will be a

Wayne State Women’s Rugby Club celebrates ninth national championship

"Wayne State is starting to be known as a really big powerhouse for women's rugby," says Wayne State Women's Rugby

Troopers respond to hundreds of weather-related incidents in Nebraska

Colonel John Bolduc said drivers should always use caution and move over when emergency vehicles are present.

Norfolk man charged with second-degree assault

The argument escalated and Payne allegedly placed the victim in a headlock, broke a glass door, and slammed the victim's

Child killed, at least 40 injured after charter bus accident in Arkansas

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

Scroll to top
Skip to content