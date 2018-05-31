South Sioux City officials continue to monitor fire damaged grain elevator

A very good Wednesday evening. Thank you so much for joining us, I’m Stella Daskalakis.

Authorities are closely watching the stability of the grain elevator that exploded in South Sioux City Tuesday.

Homeowners from the surrounding neighborhood have been evacuated, as authorities wait for the elevator to come down.

One person remains in serious condition after suffering burns to his upper body during the fire.

The victim was transported Tuesday to a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital for treatment.

And evacuated residents wait in a state of limbo, unsure of how many more nights they’ll spend away from home. A command center is set up on 27th Street.

Fire Chief Clint Merithew, Police Chief Ed Mahon and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are represented at the makeshift command post.

It’s set up several blocks away from the grain elevator to keep authorities safe, if the building collapses.

The area is where all operations and monitoring of the structure are being conducted.

Merithew says that 92 emergency responders, not including state officials, have been working on the incident.

He says they’re not allowing anyone inside of the grain elevator.

He adds, they don’t want the situation to become a recovery operation.