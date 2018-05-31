South Sioux City Police: Grain Elevator to be knocked down within next seven days

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said within seven days demolition crews will have the damaged tower torn down.

That will allow 24 evacuated homeowners to return to their homes.

Mahon also said utility crews can have gas service reconnected to the affected homes within a day after the homeowner moves back in.

He says one person has been using the shelter set up at the middle school but, Thursday night will be the final night for the shelter.

He also says there are growing concerns over possible storms that could hit the area Friday night.

South Sioux City Police will have the area fully staffed Friday evening.