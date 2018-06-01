Cherokee Rodeo holds proud family tradition

People have come from miles away for years to what is known as one of the area’s biggest events.

"Cherokee is so blessed because this event actually doubles our population within the city over the course of three days and it brings contestants and spectators from all over." said Val Cedar, Cherokee Rodeo Committee Co-Chair.

Those familiar with rodeos say there is a special connection for those involved.

"It’s just a very cool thing that you really don’t see in other sports is the community standing behind it. I think that comes from rodeo being a family-oriented sport. There’s fun for everyone." said Jenna Kool, Miss Rodeo Iowa 2018.

That’s very true in Cherokee as well.

"We talk about that it’s a family affair and that’s kind of the tag line that the event has: let our family tradition become yours." said Cedar.

Several families have had a hand in shaping the 52-year-old event through its existence.

"We have a lot of committee members that are on their third generation in helping. It’s kind of fun to see that happen. We have grandparents and their siblings and now their grandchildren that are here helping." said Cedar.

Having these people all on the job has led to success through the years.

"Got a great group of people. They all work well together. We have spouses, families, kids – everyone just kind of knows how it goes." said Cedar.

And once the event ends Saturday night, they’ll be ready to saddle in for next year’s rodeo.

"When it’s done we’ll move right into – what worked really really well? What do we need to improve upon? We’re always welcome for some suggestions." said Cedar.

Keeping that special connection going.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
19°
Yankton
19°
Spencer
16°
Norfolk
15°
Storm Lake
18°
Denison
18°
The return of sunshine with some warmer temperatures

The return of sunshine with some warmer temperatures

Highs will also be warmer as we top out in the 30s.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Live Coverage: Remembering President George H. W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at 94.

Flynn gives assistance to the Russia Investigation

Robert Mueller shows a lenient side. he's asking that former national security advisor Michael Flynn avoid prison time, largely

Museum shares articles from when former President George H. W. Bush came to Sioux City

Local curators say President George H.W. Bush visited Sioux City several times in 1987 and 1990.

A nation’s farewell for George H.W. Bush

The ceremony late Wednesday morning will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike.

Woodbury County hopes signs bring trucker compliance

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to discuss several issues. One of the items on the agenda was the second

Scroll to top
Skip to content