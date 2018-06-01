Hot Friday before storms roll in Friday night

After a very pleasant morning start, those temps started rising and once again didn’t want to stop until many of us had made a return to the low 90s.

And while we’ll see lows dip into the low 60s again tonight, Friday could be even warmer yet with highs in the low to mid 90s expected.

We do have changes on the way starting Friday night.

A cold front will be pushing toward Siouxland and thunderstorms will be developing Friday afternoon out in central South Dakota which will become a thunderstorm complex as it moves into Siouxland during the nighttime hours.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being in western Siouxland.

Storm chances could continue into early Saturday although this system is expected to fairly quick moving meaning we could already be drying out by Saturday afternoon.

Since this is a pretty strong cold front, we’re going to be feeling a northwesterly wind blow throughout the day on Saturday bringing both our temperatures and dew points down during the day with highs only topping out in the 70s for many of us.

Sunday is looking like a dry day with highs in the low 80s and very little humidity in the air.

We’ll start to see a warming trend heading into next week with highs rising through the 80s from Sunday through Tuesday with highs by Wednesday possibly hitting 90 degrees.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night could give us slight chances of thunderstorms.