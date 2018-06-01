Severe storms possible tonight in Siouxland

See Watches and Warnings here. 

The heat from the past couple of days will go away for the weekend, but it will come at the expense of severe thunderstorm possibilities in Siouxland tonight. A line of strong to severe storms is expected to develop this evening in north central Nebraska with that line move east and then southeast through the rest of the night. The most intense storms will be in central Nebraska where there is a "moderate risk" of severe storms. Northeast Nebraska is in the next category down with an "enhanced risk" for that area which means widespread severe storms are possible with hail up to 2" in diameter and winds gusting over 70 miles per hour possible. Sioux City, and the rest of central Siouxland, is in the "slight risk" of severe storms and the chances of severe weather continue to go down the farther east you travel. Most of the rain will be wrapping up by early Saturday morning and the rest of Saturday is looking breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s as our skies will be clearing out.

With the threat of severe storms coming our way, be sure to stay up to date with Storm Team 4 on television, online, and through our Storm Team 4 Weather App!

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

Breezy overnight with a little more sunshine Saturday

Breezy overnight with a little more sunshine Saturday

In spite of a little more sunshine temperatures look to stay stuck in the low 50s.

