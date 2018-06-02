SSCPD await decision on contractor for grain elevator

Not a whole lot has changed in South Sioux City Police’s protocol.

Law enforcement is standing by, keeping a perimeter, waiting for word on what they can do next.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon says they are working with the city and the grain elevator owner to figure out what the next step will be.

Police officials previously gave a week-long timeline before the elevator would be knocked down.

Now, they’re standing by, waiting to see which contractor will be doing the job.

Chief Ed Mahon says they’re in a holding pattern, waiting for everything to be sorted out with the owner.

"Our role right now is to stay what we’re doing, stay status quo, keep everything safe and stand by to react to any emergencies that occur if the building does come down, there’s a plan in place of what we’re going to do," said South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.

Chief Mahon says there are still some fires sparking inside the elevator – from the initial explosion – but firefighters can’t get inside to extinguish them because it’s too dangerous.

The lone shelter at the middle school closed Thursday night, because just one person was staying there.

Chief Mahon says every one of the 26 families has a safe place to stay, but they’re working to find another option if this continues on for a while.

The police force is opening up city hall, Saturday, for evacuees to meet with law enforcement officials.