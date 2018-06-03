Much quieter weather carries over into Sunday

Severe storms rolled through Siouxland Friday night even producing a tornado in Madison County.

The damage was highest in northeast Nebraska with many locations reporting tree limbs down and power outages.

Thankfully things were much quieter Saturday with just a few light showers lingering in the eastern counties early.

Temperatures were even spring-like as we topped out in the 70s with breezy northwest winds.

Those winds calm tonight and temperatures fall into the 50s.

We will be breezy again Sunday with pretty similar temps and lots of sunshine.

Things do start to warm up again once we get into the work week and by Tuesday many cities will be near or at the 90 degree mark.

Storm chances stay at bay until Wednesday night with another small chance Friday into Friday night.

We’ll stay warm through the rest of the week as well.

