Sioux City woman with cancer gets ride of her life

A Sioux City woman was given just weeks to live, and one of her last wishes was to have the ride of her life. 

Pat Kelly was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer a year ago. 

Kelly underwent chemotherapy and doctors told her she was clear of the disease. 

After a family trip to Florida in February, Kelly returned and fell ill, once again. 

Six weeks later, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Doctors tell her she won’t recover. 

One of Kelly’s last requests was to ride a motorcycle. 

"I was shocked how smooth and everything, how easy it was to hear music and how smooth the ride was. It surprised me," said Pat Kelly. "Unfortunately, I had to have a little more help than I wanted to get on and off (laughter)," said Kelly. 

Nearly 20 bikers came to Kelly’s side to ride along with her. 

The group rode up to Hinton, IA and back. 

Kelly has been a nurse for over 40 years.

