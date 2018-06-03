UPDATE: Grain elevator owner, contractor reach tentative agreement

New details in the grain elevator explosion development in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

South Sioux City police say Andersen Farms, owner of the elevator, and a contractor have reached a tentative agreement to demolish the elevator. 

Police officials say paperwork for the demolition is being ironed out and should be finished by Monday. 

"There are contracts being let, examined, and gone over by attorneys," said SSCPD Lt. Chris Chernock. "And those should be hammered out some time by the first of next week, if not, at the first of next week."

Police officials say the equipment used for demolition could come in 10 shipments and take a full day to assemble. 

Officials say – once all safety precautions are taken and permits are met – the demolition will take place. 

They say the demolition will be done in a controlled and methodical manner – implosion is not an option. 

Police and city officials met with displaced homeowners this afternoon. 

